Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MSG. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Madison Square Garden from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.67.

MSG opened at $296.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Madison Square Garden has a one year low of $247.57 and a one year high of $315.95.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.29) by ($1.07). The business had revenue of $214.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.36) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

