Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

MGLN has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of MGLN traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.22. 140,612 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,488. Magellan Health has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $81.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average is $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.08). Magellan Health had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Health will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 5,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total value of $450,885.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,684.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $474,756. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGLN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,466,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Magellan Health by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 259,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after purchasing an additional 168,975 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Magellan Health by 743.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 130,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Magellan Health by 1,448.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 119,551 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Magellan Health by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 52,786 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

