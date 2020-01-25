Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 307,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 165,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.94. The stock had a trading volume of 650,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,803. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. The company had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

