Maincoin (MNC) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $575,956.00 and $5,112.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maincoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, P2PB2B, Mercatox and Sistemkoin. In the last seven days, Maincoin has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $467.46 or 0.05529965 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026833 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00127768 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019940 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00034096 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002418 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

MNC is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 287,335,698 tokens. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Mercatox and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

