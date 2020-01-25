Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.78

Manning and Napier Inc (NYSE:MN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.78 and traded as high as $1.98. Manning and Napier shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 25,807 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manning and Napier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a market cap of $30.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.34 million. Manning and Napier had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 1.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Manning and Napier Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Manning and Napier by 90.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 100,001 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Manning and Napier by 30.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Manning and Napier by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,217,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. 43.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN)

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

