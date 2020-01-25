MARK.SPACE (MRK) Achieves Market Cap of $581,630.00

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded down 36.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One MARK.SPACE token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, COSS, BTC-Alpha and Liquid. MARK.SPACE has a market capitalization of $581,630.00 and approximately $107.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MARK.SPACE has traded down 34.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011925 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000567 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000932 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MARK.SPACE Token Profile

MARK.SPACE (MRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 773,986,157 tokens. MARK.SPACE’s official message board is medium.com/@markspace . MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio . The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace . MARK.SPACE’s official website is mark.space

MARK.SPACE Token Trading

MARK.SPACE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Liquid, BTC-Alpha and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARK.SPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MARK.SPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

