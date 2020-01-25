Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $113.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,168. The firm has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $82.10 and a one year high of $114.74.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 122,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,603,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 25,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brightworth now owns 74,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

