Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Holdings Reduced by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for 4.1% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned 0.09% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $15,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,676,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,722,000 after acquiring an additional 72,397 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,576,000 after purchasing an additional 36,063 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.7% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 480,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,870 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 119.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 391,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,361,000 after purchasing an additional 213,292 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,470,000 after purchasing an additional 14,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $260.23 per share, with a total value of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,747.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock traded down $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.89. The company had a trading volume of 305,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.11 and its 200 day moving average is $259.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.38 and a fifty-two week high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.46. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.31.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

