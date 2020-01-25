Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) is Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up 2.1% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.12.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski bought 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $193.81 per share, with a total value of $500,029.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,223. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.24. 3,105,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035,152. The stock has a market cap of $160.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $173.41 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

