MetaMorph Achieves Market Cap of $120,134.00 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. MetaMorph has a total market cap of $120,134.00 and approximately $37,867.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, BitMart, IDEX and Mercatox. During the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $467.46 or 0.05529965 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026833 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00127768 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019940 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00034096 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002418 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002707 BTC.

About MetaMorph

METM is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX, Mercatox, BiteBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

