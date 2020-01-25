MetaMorph (METM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $114,434.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $114,434.00 and approximately $31,139.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, IDEX, BiteBTC and Mercatox. In the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $463.91 or 0.05538410 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026537 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00128418 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00019871 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033644 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

METM is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Mercatox, BitMart, IDEX and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

