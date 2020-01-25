MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of MGEE stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,217. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.34 and a 200 day moving average of $76.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MGE Energy has a 12-month low of $61.45 and a 12-month high of $80.84.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 10.40%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a $0.352 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

