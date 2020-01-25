Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $69.00 at Longbow Research

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target upped by Longbow Research from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Longbow Research currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MU. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 target price on Micron Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Nomura raised their price target on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.97.

NASDAQ MU opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average of $47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.98. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at $17,170,473.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,534 shares of company stock worth $2,448,417. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 22.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

