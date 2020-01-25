Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $69.00 at Longbow Research

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target upped by Longbow Research from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Longbow Research currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MU. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 target price on Micron Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Nomura raised their price target on Micron Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.97.
NASDAQ MU opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average of $47.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.98. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $60.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56.
In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares in the company, valued at $17,170,473.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,534 shares of company stock worth $2,448,417. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 22.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.
About Micron Technology
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
Further Reading: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.