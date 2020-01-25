Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Cleveland Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.80.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, hitting $165.04. 24,468,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,381,580. The company has a market capitalization of $1,271.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.97. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $102.17 and a 52-week high of $168.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,345 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $1,645,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares in the company, valued at $88,755,686.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,845 shares of company stock worth $7,974,356. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724,483 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2,651.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,905,685 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,812,008 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,561,852,000 after acquiring an additional 746,243 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,247,767 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,066,317,000 after acquiring an additional 495,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,906,968 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,323,786,000 after acquiring an additional 267,643 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

