MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

OTCMKTS MSVB opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05. MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter.

Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB, a federal savings bank, provides a range of banking services to individuals and business customers. The company provides savings accounts and checking accounts. It also offers one-to-four family residential loans, multi-family residential loans, construction loans, and commercial real estate loans; commercial business loans, including lines of credit to businesses and letters of credit, as well as term, mortgage, equipment, and vehicle loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit and other loans secured by junior liens on the borrower's personal residence, home improvement loans, automobile and truck loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and other personal loans.

