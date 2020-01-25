Milton Co. Limited (ASX:MLT) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Milton Co. Limited (ASX:MLT) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Milton’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$4.77. Milton has a fifty-two week low of A$4.24 ($3.01) and a fifty-two week high of A$5.05 ($3.58).

Milton Corporation Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The firm also invests in trusts, real estate, and mortgages. Milton Corporation Limited was founded in 1938 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

