Milton Co. Limited (ASX:MLT) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Milton Co. Limited (ASX:MLT) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Milton’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$4.77. Milton has a fifty-two week low of A$4.24 ($3.01) and a fifty-two week high of A$5.05 ($3.58).
Milton Company Profile
