Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $375.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of -0.36.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Mitek Systems had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $25.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $36,668.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,385 shares of company stock valued at $101,466. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Mitek Systems by 12,019.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Mitek Systems by 407.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Mitek Systems by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mitek Systems (MITK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.