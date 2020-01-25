Mizuho Raises Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Price Target to $39.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a positive rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $23.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.75.

NASDAQ RVNC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.32. The stock had a trading volume of 480,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,550. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 83,049 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,249,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,172,000 after acquiring an additional 146,444 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,078,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after acquiring an additional 195,928 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

