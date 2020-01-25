Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MOMO. Benchmark increased their price objective on Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Momo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.20.

NASDAQ MOMO traded down $2.23 on Thursday, reaching $30.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,905,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,908,450. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.18. Momo has a fifty-two week low of $25.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $622.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.62 million. Momo had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 15.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Momo will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Momo during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Momo during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Momo during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Momo during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Momo by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 59.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

