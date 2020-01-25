Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Down 8.2%

Shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) traded down 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.67 and last traded at $32.88, 10,627,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 152% from the average session volume of 4,222,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average of $34.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The information services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Momo had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $622.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Momo Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Momo during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Momo in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Momo in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Momo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Momo by 5.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 59.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

