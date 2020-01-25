Morguard (TSE:MRC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $200.56

Morguard Corp (TSE:MRC)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.56 and traded as high as $200.56. Morguard shares last traded at $199.90, with a volume of 1,104 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morguard from C$200.00 to C$217.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Morguard from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Morguard alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.96, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of 12.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$200.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$197.02.

Morguard (TSE:MRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$299.41 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Morguard’s payout ratio is currently 3.71%.

Morguard Company Profile (TSE:MRC)

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 21, 2019, the company owned a portfolio of 214 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 18,481 residential suites, approximately 17.2 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,903 hotel rooms.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.