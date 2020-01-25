Mothercare’s (MTC) Corporate Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of Mothercare (LON:MTC) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mothercare in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of LON MTC traded up GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 15.65 ($0.21). 4,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,267. The company has a market cap of $58.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. Mothercare has a 1 year low of GBX 6.96 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 24.60 ($0.32). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 16.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

In other news, insider Glyn Hughes purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,000 ($2,630.89).

Mothercare plc operates as a multi-channel retailer, franchisor, and wholesaler of products for mothers-to-be, babies, and children under the Mothercare and Early Learning Centre brands in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company provides clothing for babies, toddlers, girls, and boys; nightwear and underwear; footwear; swimwear; and other accessories, as well as maternity apparel.

