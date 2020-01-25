Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MPAA has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorcar Parts of America presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MPAA traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.26. The company had a trading volume of 95,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,484. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Motorcar Parts of America had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $151.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $41,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,717.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Duane Franklin Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $58,740.00. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2,191.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the third quarter worth about $68,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 39.0% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy duty trucks, and industrial and agricultural application parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers, brake power boosters, and diagnostic equipment.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.