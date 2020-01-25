Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,781,421,000 after buying an additional 1,858,174 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $34,198,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 49.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,901,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,139 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its position in Williams Companies by 25.0% during the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,274,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 19.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,197,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,178,000 after purchasing an additional 844,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,810,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,737,273. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 170.69, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 192.41%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

