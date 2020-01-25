M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Upgraded by Odeon Capital Group to “Buy”

Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of M&T Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $171.50.

Shares of MTB stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.49. 1,282,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.39. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $141.50 and a 52 week high of $176.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. Analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

In other news, COO Richard S. Gold sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $693,476.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,926.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 15,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $2,638,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,124,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,977,597 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2,322.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,604,000 after buying an additional 106,840 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 499,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,980,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 188,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,731,000 after buying an additional 17,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,294,000. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

