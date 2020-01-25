Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Shares Up 15.5%

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK)’s share price shot up 15.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.23, 6,576,713 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 34% from the average session volume of 4,901,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NK shares. ValuEngine cut Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of $711.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Nantkwest had a negative net margin of 164,604.89% and a negative return on equity of 44.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nantkwest Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Nantkwest news, Director John C. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,216.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nantkwest during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nantkwest by 303.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 36,486 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nantkwest in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Nantkwest by 4,218.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 46,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nantkwest in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Nantkwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

