Nectar Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Nectar has a market cap of $6.09 million and approximately $3,779.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nectar coin can now be bought for about $0.0739 or 0.00000885 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $33.94, $50.98 and $7.50. In the last week, Nectar has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00052874 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00073754 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,390.76 or 1.00438398 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00032035 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001418 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

Nectar (NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $51.55, $13.77, $7.50, $24.43, $32.15, $18.94, $33.94, $20.33, $50.98, $5.60 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

