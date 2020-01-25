Needham & Company LLC Increases Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $145.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SWKS. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.88.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $5.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.31. 7,108,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,407. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.31. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $128.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 40,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $3,898,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,764,229.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,441 shares of company stock valued at $26,862,903 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $3,032,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,019 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

