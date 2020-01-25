Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Get Neos Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ NEOS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.75. 469,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,762. Neos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $86.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Neos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 2,087.24%. The company had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neos Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEOS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 332.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 127,202 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 1,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 204,481 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 117,678 shares during the period. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neos Therapeutics

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Neos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.