Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS)’s stock price rose 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.85 and last traded at $1.72, approximately 453,647 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 206,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

NEOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Neos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a market cap of $86.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Neos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,087.24% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neos Therapeutics Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEOS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 332.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 127,202 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 1,790.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 204,481 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Neos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 418,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 117,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEOS)

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its products are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

