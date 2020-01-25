Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Earns Buy Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $400.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

NFLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura reiterated a hold rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $379.58.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,647,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,609,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.59. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $385.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.51, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 28.2% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 9,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.2% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,705 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,809,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.