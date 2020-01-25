Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $420.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective raised by Guggenheim from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $426.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $379.58.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $353.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,931,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,565,232. The company has a market cap of $154.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $326.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 64.9% in the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.