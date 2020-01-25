New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 39,164 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,372,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,164 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.0% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $409,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $33,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $323.67. 3,633,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,184,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.44. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $197.66 and a 1 year high of $327.09. The stock has a market cap of $327.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.21.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.51, for a total transaction of $2,077,896.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,947,352 shares in the company, valued at $30,842,614,949.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,753 shares of company stock valued at $66,588,922 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

