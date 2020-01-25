New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 985,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Express were worth $122,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Employers Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 112.4% in the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 30,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 16,381 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 3.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 151,066 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 5.9% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 190,604 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $22,545,000 after buying an additional 10,586 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Express by 41.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,845 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $35,229,000 after buying an additional 87,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.11. 8,611,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,768. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $99.48 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.93.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.47%.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 price objective on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.74.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

