New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $171,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.79.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $3.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $263.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,577,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,148. The firm has a market cap of $127.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $171.74 and a 12 month high of $264.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.22 and its 200 day moving average is $228.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

