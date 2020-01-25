New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $188.82 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,066,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,006 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Honeywell International worth $188,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 27.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 5,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.13. 2,736,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,771. The stock has a market cap of $126.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.87 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06.

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. UBS Group began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.42.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

