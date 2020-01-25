New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 890,946 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $209,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 147,992 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,823,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,236 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,585,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,309,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,001,424. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.85. The company has a market capitalization of $154.75 billion, a PE ratio of 64.06, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $131.00 and a twelve month high of $259.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total transaction of $470,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Craig Hallum reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.86.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

