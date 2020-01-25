New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Raytheon worth $96,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 16.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,509,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,548,000 after acquiring an additional 212,361 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 0.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,105,000 after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon by 21,333.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 832,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Raytheon by 17.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 726,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $142,622,000 after purchasing an additional 105,551 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTN. Barclays set a $215.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.80.

Shares of RTN stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.24. 2,672,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,236. Raytheon has a 12-month low of $164.70 and a 12-month high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.85.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

