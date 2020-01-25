New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 22,189 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,189 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $99,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNC. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $150.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,141,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,904. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $118.70 and a twelve month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total transaction of $304,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,283.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 129,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $19,681,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,397,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,623 shares of company stock valued at $26,594,817 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.35.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

