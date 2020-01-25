New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,172 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,711 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,172 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $112,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.71.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.92. 2,358,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12 month low of $103.41 and a 12 month high of $150.42.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,084 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,531,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 782 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $107,094.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,590 shares of company stock valued at $8,028,304. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.