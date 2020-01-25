Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) will announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nextera Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Nextera Energy Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 212.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nextera Energy Partners.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.20 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS.

NEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.50 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nextera Energy Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

NEP traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.92. 366,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,291. Nextera Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,209,276 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $63,898,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,968 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $57,435,000 after buying an additional 265,356 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,922 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $56,218,000 after buying an additional 261,722 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 838,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $43,603,000 after buying an additional 207,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,912 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $35,218,000 after buying an additional 130,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

