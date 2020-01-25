Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Nextera Energy Partners’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NEP stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.61. Nextera Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

NEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.50 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nextera Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.19.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

