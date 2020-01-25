Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Buys 1,190 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 86,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $798,622.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,403,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,274,632,446.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,780,504 shares of company stock valued at $219,697,912 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,183,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,890. The stock has a market cap of $135.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.67. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $142.25.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

