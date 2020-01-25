Nimiq Trading Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Nimiq has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $126,941.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,322.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.24 or 0.01912676 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.46 or 0.03704945 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.42 or 0.00641640 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00727279 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00100170 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010958 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00029810 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00581569 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,201,685,366 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,435,366 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

