Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Buys 750 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,570 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after buying an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,356,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $729,412,000 after buying an additional 437,189 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,942,000 after buying an additional 1,572,711 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,722,879 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,416,000 after buying an additional 21,293 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,705,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $416,254,000 after purchasing an additional 661,064 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price objective (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,577 shares of company stock valued at $6,810,430 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded down $6.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $292.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,388,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.46. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $302.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

