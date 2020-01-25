Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Purchases 37,100 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 104.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,183,000 after acquiring an additional 872,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,941,000 after acquiring an additional 219,582 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tyson Foods by 11.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,701,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,605,000 after acquiring an additional 181,311 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 4.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,476,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,148,000 after acquiring an additional 67,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 11.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,226,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,608,000 after acquiring an additional 127,587 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.93. 2,677,505 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,263. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $94.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.83.

In related news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $2,617,388.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,540 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

