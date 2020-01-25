Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 3,220 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 188.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 393.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 904.8% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.59.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $11,704,539. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,382,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,251. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.64. The stock has a market cap of $162.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

