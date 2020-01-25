Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 4,050 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. decreased its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $10,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,488,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 611,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,862,000 after purchasing an additional 22,885 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,439,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,639,000 after purchasing an additional 442,494 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

NYSE CCI traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $149.90. The stock had a trading volume of 868,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,505,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.31. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $112.30 and a 1-year high of $150.71. The company has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.25.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.82.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.