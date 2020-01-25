Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Sells 7,390 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,390 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $14,633,000. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 67,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $393,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $5.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $306.54. 1,622,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,607. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $158.99 and a 52 week high of $316.73. The stock has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.15, for a total value of $46,928.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,576 shares of company stock worth $20,803,977 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Lam Research from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $278.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.80.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

