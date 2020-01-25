Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 46.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 134.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HXL. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Hexcel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen set a $87.00 target price on shares of Hexcel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

NYSE:HXL opened at $74.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.22. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

